Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUBD. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

NUBD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

