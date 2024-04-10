Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,782. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

