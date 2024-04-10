Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VCSH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 4,482,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.