Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VCSH stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 4,482,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.