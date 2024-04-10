Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $22.93 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BND traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. 5,613,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

