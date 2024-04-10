Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,240,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,637,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.