Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,215 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,806,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BATS VSGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 81,512 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
