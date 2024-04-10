CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

NYSE:CF opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after buying an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

