Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 4,680 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

