Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

CNC stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

