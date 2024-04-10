Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.50. 428,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

