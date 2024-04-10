CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.73.

Shares of CAVA opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

