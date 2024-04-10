CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 4%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.71. Approximately 1,469,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,226,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

