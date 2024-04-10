Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

