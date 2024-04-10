Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 5.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 215,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 666,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

