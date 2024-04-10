Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Cargotec stock remained flat at $69.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

