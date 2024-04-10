CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.73%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
