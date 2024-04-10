Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

