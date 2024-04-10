Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $863.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,595 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth $9,368,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

