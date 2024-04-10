Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $384.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.91. The stock had a trading volume of 126,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,062. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

