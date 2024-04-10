Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,396. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.08. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $107.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

