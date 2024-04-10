Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 1,046,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,262,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

