Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09. Approximately 2,804,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,213,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

