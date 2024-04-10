Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

CALX opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Calix has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

