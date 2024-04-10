California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

