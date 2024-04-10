Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
CPZ stock opened at 15.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.71. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
