BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 2,357.5% in March

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 2,357.5% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 52.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the period.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

BCAN opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $731.50.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

