Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 74,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,059. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

