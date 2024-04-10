Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $22.94

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tripadvisor

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,250 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,177 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.