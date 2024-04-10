Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,262.86

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,262.86 ($79.27).
Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.67) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 203.77 ($2.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,002.05%.
In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.02), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($260,040.80). Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
