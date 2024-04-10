Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $17.45

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

