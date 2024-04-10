Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten M. Spears Sells 3,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,334.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,291.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,092.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

