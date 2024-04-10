British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,359,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 4,831,645 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $29.85.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
