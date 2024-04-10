British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,359,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 4,831,645 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $29.85.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

