Bridgeworth LLC Trims Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Price Performance
Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
