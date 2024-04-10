Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 456 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $447.57 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

