Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) & Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Head to Head Survey

Borealis Foods and Conagra Brands are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and Conagra Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Conagra Brands 0 9 1 0 2.10

Conagra Brands has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borealis Foods and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Conagra Brands 7.86% 14.25% 5.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and Conagra Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -23.81 Conagra Brands $12.12 billion 1.23 $683.60 million $1.99 15.72

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Borealis Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

