Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.71. 240,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

