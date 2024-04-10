Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 14,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $80.38.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.