Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $175.18, with a volume of 1580878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

