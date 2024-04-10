BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

DSM opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,921,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 383,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 208,904 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

