Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

