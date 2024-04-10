Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,913 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.