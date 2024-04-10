Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.84.

OWL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 384,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 191.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

