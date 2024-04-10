Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.16. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,144,955 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,796,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

