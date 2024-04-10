Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) is Quaero Capital S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned 0.10% of Bloom Energy worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 3,214,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

