BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

