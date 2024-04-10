BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

