BlackFinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:BFSP)

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackFinch Spring VCT Stock Performance

BlackFinch Spring VCT stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.22) on Wednesday. BlackFinch Spring VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.50 ($1.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.17.

BlackFinch Spring VCT Company Profile

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

