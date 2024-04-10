BlackFinch Spring VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:BFSP)

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
BlackFinch Spring VCT stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.22) on Wednesday. BlackFinch Spring VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.50 ($1.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.17.
BlackFinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackFinch Spring VCT
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackFinch Spring VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.