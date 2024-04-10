Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Critical Analysis

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 187.92%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

This table compares Yiren Digital and Bitcoin Depot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.66 $292.99 million $3.26 1.58 Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10% Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30%

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

