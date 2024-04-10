Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $68,937.09 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,356.59 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.12 or 0.00883589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00134430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,678,687 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.