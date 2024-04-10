Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.06 on Monday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.